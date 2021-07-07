Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,206 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Coupa Software worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $277.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

