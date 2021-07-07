Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,927 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

