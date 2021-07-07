Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.06 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 364,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,472,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

