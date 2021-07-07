Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.66 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Apartment Income REIT worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,574,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 136.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after acquiring an additional 292,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last quarter.

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

