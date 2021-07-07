Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,734 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 134,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $409.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.60 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.