Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.58

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and traded as low as $32.70. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 49,307 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

