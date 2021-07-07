Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,801,342.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,391 shares of company stock worth $3,815,262. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 348,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $27,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 324,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

