Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,801,342.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,391 shares of company stock worth $3,815,262. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 324,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
