PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of PVH opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 128.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98. PVH has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,319. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

