Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

