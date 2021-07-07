Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.65 Million

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post sales of $122.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.06 million. Q2 reported sales of $97.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $496.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.97 million to $498.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $601.26 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

QTWO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,203. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.07.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

