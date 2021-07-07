Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By Truist Securiti

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COP. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

