Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $23.69 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $288.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

