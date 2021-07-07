Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $212,346.10 and approximately $30,304.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

