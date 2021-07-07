QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.72% of QIWI worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QIWI by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after buying an additional 177,726 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of QIWI by 103.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,086,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,774 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QIWI during the first quarter worth $8,288,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 332,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIWI opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $652.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67. QIWI plc has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sberbank CIB raised shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

