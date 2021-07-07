Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,811 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,675,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.01. 36,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.