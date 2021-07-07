Quaker Wealth Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.90 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

