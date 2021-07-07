Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

CEIX opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $576.53 million, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 2.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

