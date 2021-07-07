Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after buying an additional 1,211,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,626,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

