Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 2,915 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $53,461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion and a PE ratio of -209.88.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

