Quantbot Technologies LP Has $55,000 Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Accolade were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 88.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 362,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $8,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

