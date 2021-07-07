Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $59,000 in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.