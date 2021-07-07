Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 390 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,468 shares of company stock worth $8,849,439 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $206.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.89.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.