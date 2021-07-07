Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 22,213 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,213 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $2,371,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $7,795,000. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.