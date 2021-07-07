Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.82.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

