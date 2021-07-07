Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $3.33 Million Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,162 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund makes up 2.6% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 264,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,635. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.62. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

