Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $813,000 Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. 28,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $34.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

