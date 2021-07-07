Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Lowers Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund accounts for about 1.4% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 664,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $5,448,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 166,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,293 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,098. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,403.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $66,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,804.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

