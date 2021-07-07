Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 59,100 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock remained flat at $$16.26 on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.