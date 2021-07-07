RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.25. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 6,669 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $154.49 million, a P/E ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

