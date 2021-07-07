Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Trading Down 1.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 12,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 38,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

RKUNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

