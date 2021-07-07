Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. MKM Partners downgraded Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.