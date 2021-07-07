Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. The company is well-positioned to benefit in the long run from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. Markedly, the firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental natural gas production volumes. Notably, the upstream player projects lower expenses related to exploration activities in 2021, which will be driving its bottom-line. Owing to the peer-leading well cost and low maintenance capital requirements, the company is likely to generate free cash flow in the near term. Also, it has a strong focus on debt reduction through the sale of non-core assets. Since late 2018, the company has executed more than $1.35 billion in non-core asset divestments.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $6,160,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,446,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

