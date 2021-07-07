Raymond James Downgrades Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to Outperform

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

