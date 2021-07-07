RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 261.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $460.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

