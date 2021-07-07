RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $211.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to benefit from the healthy recovery of demand at the industrial end markets in the quarters ahead. Its solid backlog, which was $394.8 million exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, bodes well. Its product development initiatives for the emerging space and defense businesses bode well. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 0.93%. In the quarters ahead, it remains wary of the impact of pandemic on its operational performance. Revenues for first-quarter fiscal 2022 are expected to be $154-$158 million, suggesting a decline from $156.5 million (at the mid-point) generated a year ago. Its commercial aerospace business is likely to face headwinds from reduced air travel. In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry.”

Shares of ROLL opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.57.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

