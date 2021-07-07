Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
RLGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.
In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
RLGY stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Realogy has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.78.
Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Realogy
Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.
