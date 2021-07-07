Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after buying an additional 2,155,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 509,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 556,851 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares during the period.

RLGY stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Realogy has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

