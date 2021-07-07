Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Shares Down 0.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,382 ($83.38) and last traded at GBX 6,476 ($84.61). 644,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 918,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,485 ($84.73).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £46.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,433.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

