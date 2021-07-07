Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 14,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00.

RDFN stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,567.25 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RDFN. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

