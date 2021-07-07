RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $76.29 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00344687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00141757 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00196809 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003111 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.