Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $582.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,284 shares of company stock worth $44,860,672 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

