Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 61,200 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Centrus Energy worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEU. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $3,176,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 81,838 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,578.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $269,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,001.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,476 shares of company stock worth $1,551,270. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $351.56 million, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.65. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

