Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPKE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 18,581 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,087 shares in the company, valued at $29,002,105.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $421.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

