Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.47 Million Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.28% of DRDGOLD worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $926.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.32. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.