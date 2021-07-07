Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 373,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 115,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

NYSE:CAE opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.