Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 946.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE HIW opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.