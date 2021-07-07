Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,345 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,159,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Computer Task Group worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTG shares. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

