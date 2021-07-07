Research Analysts Set Expectations for WideOpenWest, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for WideOpenWest in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WOW. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of WOW opened at $21.38 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

