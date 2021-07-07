Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) recently:

6/29/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/11/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2021 – Larimar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. "

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

