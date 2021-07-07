Reviewing Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 8 3 0 2.27 FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88

FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $14.31, suggesting a potential upside of 17.70%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 6.50% 17.14% 13.25% FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and FTC Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.16 $84.50 million $3.32 24.21 FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), battery management ICS, display power ICs, Sub-PMICs, automotive grade PMICs, and motor control ICs for mobile device, automotive infotainment system, wearable, hearable, gaming, solid state drive, and other consumer device applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications, as well as for high-performance multi-core System-on-Chips (SoCs) based systems. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi SoCs, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for cordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. The Industrial IoT segment provides non-volatile memory ICs, industrial communications ICs, custom designed ASICs, M2M, IP and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

