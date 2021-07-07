Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $25.46 million and $1.70 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00060635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00945759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

